$7.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce $7.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.35 billion and the highest is $7.46 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $7.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.78 billion to $27.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. 11,745,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,049,745. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,934 shares of company stock worth $1,924,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 387,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,737,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.