$75.05 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce $75.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.15 million and the lowest is $68.21 million. Celsius reported sales of $36.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $263.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.82 million to $271.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $431.12 million, with estimates ranging from $350.56 million to $479.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.29. 436,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,060. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 673.50 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. Celsius has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $101.50.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.