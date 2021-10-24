8,625 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 514.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,880,000 after buying an additional 94,702 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $54.20 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

