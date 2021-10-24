9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NMTR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 156,529 shares of company stock worth $192,569. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 185.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $338.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

