900 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $371.45 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.