$92.57 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post $92.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $43.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $333.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $438.60 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $554.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

