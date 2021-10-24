$935.44 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to announce $935.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $909.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $955.00 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $401.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAVE. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,226. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

