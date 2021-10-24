ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 30 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABBN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a CHF 33 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 48 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 31.38.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

