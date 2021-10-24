Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $126.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

