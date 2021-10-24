Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 163,383 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.7% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,172,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,295,237,000 after acquiring an additional 182,441 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,288 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 148,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54. The firm has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

