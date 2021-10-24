ACENT (ACE) Price Tops $0.0970 on Exchanges

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. ACENT has a market cap of $9.55 million and $1.90 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0970 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00049465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.00204374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00101871 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

