Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Down to $33.65

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $32.42. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.62. Analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

