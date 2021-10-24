Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.46). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADVM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 1,334,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,432. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

