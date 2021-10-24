Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 250 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

NYSE XPO opened at $85.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average of $118.61.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

