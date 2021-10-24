Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $34,000 in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 427 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Perficient by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $83,215,000 after buying an additional 106,276 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,485,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 459,395 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,975,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,776,000 after buying an additional 191,036 shares during the period.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.23. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $134.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.