Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $794.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

