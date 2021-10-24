Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

