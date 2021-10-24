Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 38.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Incyte by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $65.79 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

