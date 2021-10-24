Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Separately, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXR opened at $17.70 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

