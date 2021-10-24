Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells $4,404,439.95 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 236,163 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $4,404,439.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $632.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 406.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 1,322,168 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 834,067 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 179.3% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

