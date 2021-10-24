Affimed to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Affimed in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 71.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter worth about $8,060,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 816,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 908,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 620,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

