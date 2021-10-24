Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSE A opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

