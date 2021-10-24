AGNC Investment (AGNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.55 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

