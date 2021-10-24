Aion (AION) Price Up 4% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Aion has a total market cap of $92.15 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,914.35 or 1.00007814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00056156 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.00333851 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.73 or 0.00505231 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.33 or 0.00200840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010190 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002179 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,365,810 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

