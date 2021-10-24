Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$13.25. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGI. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.73.

AGI opened at C$9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.65. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$239.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$269.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.6593367 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

