Albany International (AIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AIN opened at $81.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Albany International has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albany International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Albany International worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

