Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $775.61 Million

Brokerages predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report $775.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $799.09 million and the lowest is $733.77 million. Albemarle posted sales of $746.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.60.

Shares of ALB traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.51. 762,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $253.10.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

