Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $191.16 million and $16.72 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.00301320 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00113002 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00151419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002598 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

