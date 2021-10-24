Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 23,000 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

