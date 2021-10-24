Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average is $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

