Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of Camden Property Trust worth $25,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.56.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $159.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 127.24, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $159.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.16.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

