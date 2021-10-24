Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $22,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,022,000 after purchasing an additional 181,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000.

ADC stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

