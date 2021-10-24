Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 212,217 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,253 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 212,217 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.30% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $23,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,424 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $3,481,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,260,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the period. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE AU opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.04%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

