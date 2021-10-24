ALLY (ALY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $264,110.00

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. ALLY has a market cap of $10.77 million and approximately $264,110.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ALLY Profile

ALLY is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

