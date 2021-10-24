Alpha Impact Price Reaches $0.0286 on Top Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $1,107.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00069880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00071814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00103875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,303.29 or 0.99790312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.74 or 0.06637000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00021625 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.