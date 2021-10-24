Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Reaches Market Cap of $83.64 Million

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00006517 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $83.64 million and $18.72 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,726,978 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

