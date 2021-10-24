Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $160,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $86.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,751.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,697. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2,554.37. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,887.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

