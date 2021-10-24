AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$23.98 and last traded at C$26.73, with a volume of 279722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALA. National Bankshares raised their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.76. The stock has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

