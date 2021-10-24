Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report sales of $5.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.84 billion and the lowest is $5.70 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $21.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $21.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $48.22. 9,353,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

