Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 25.4% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,408,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,335.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,381.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.23.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.