Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $402,403,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.24. 1,349,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,729. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

