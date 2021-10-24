Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $114,700.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $114,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $143,150.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $119,900.00.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

