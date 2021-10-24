Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Up 73.4% This Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 73.4% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $185.83 million and $12.32 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00048497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00201791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00101729 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 128,273,082 coins and its circulating supply is 98,106,735 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

