Analysts Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.22. ATN International reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.27 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in ATN International by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $718.96 million, a P/E ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -188.89%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

