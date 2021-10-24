Analysts Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post $4.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.48. CACI International posted earnings per share of $3.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $18.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.29 to $18.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $20.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Several analysts have commented on CACI shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.29.

CACI stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.07. 97,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.41. CACI International has a 1-year low of $198.46 and a 1-year high of $288.29.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in CACI International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CACI International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in CACI International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.