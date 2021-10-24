Analysts Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,014,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 881,480 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

