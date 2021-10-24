Analysts Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.65. Leidos reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $102.04. 250,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average is $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

