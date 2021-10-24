Analysts Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

GCM Grosvenor stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. 116,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,620. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

