Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. Hubbell posted earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.41 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hubbell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after acquiring an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Hubbell by 21.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hubbell by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,887 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBB traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.07. 141,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,752. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $142.34 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

