Analysts Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.10). Inogen posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $595,808.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,883 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INGN traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. 139,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,607. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.38 million, a PE ratio of -343.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

